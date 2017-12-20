Virat, Anushka meet PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met newly-married Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma and congratulated the couple.
Along with the couple, Kohli's brother Vikas was also present during the meet.
Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3-PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017
"Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding," said PMO's Twitter handle in a caption accompanying a picture of the meeting.
Virat and Anushka, who tied the knot at a picturesque location in Italy on December 11, will host two receptions -- in New Delhi on December 21 and in Mumbai on December 26.