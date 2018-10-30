Virat Kohli & co. make bizarre requests for 2019 World Cup

India are one of the favourites going into the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England. With seven months to go for marquee event, it has emerged that Team India has tabled a few requests.

A report in the Indian Express reveals three key requests put forward by India skipper Virat Kohli and co. during the review meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Hyderabad earlier this month. The review meeting was attended by skipper Kohli, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Ravi Shastri and chief selector MSK Prasad.

The Indian team management is believed to have requested for bananas, a reserved train coach and WAGs for company, besides a few others.

To elaborate, Kohli and co. have requested for bananas to be present in abundance when they travel to England for the 2019 World Cup next year. The reason cited is that England doesn't provide this athlete-friendly fruit.

“Apparently, the England cricket board failed to serve the Indian team with the fruit of their choice during the tour. But the CoA was amused by the request and said that the players should have told the team manager to buy bananas on the BCCI’s expenses,” the newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying.

The players also wish to travel by train in England during the entire duration of the tournament, which they feel is more comfortable than bus. For this, the team wants a reserved train coach.

“The CoA was initially not willing to agree because it was worried about security. But it was informed by Kohli that the England team travelled by train… The team wants a coach to be blocked and booked. The CoA was worried about travelling Indian fans mobbing the train. Eventually, the committee agreed under the condition that the CoA or BCCI won’t be held responsible if anything untoward happens,” the report quoted the source as saying.

And last but not the least, the request was made to allow the wives and girlfriends to accompany the players during the entire duration of the tournament. Reportedly, the CoA will be arranging for a bus for the wives who will travel to Australia at the end of this year.

“There have been instances in past where a few players have driven with their wives separately. The board wants to stop that practice as it affects team bonding,” the source apparently said. “It was felt that some players might view this as a distraction during tours. They (CoA) want to make sure that everyone is onboard before they give the green light.”

“There were other demands about booking hotels with a proper gym and discussions about the duration and protocol regarding wives accompanying players on tours.”