Virat Kohli achieves yet another milestone

Last Updated: Sun, Oct 28, 2018 19:01 hrs
Virat Kohli made 107 in the third one-day against the Windies at Pune. His 38th ODI ton was his third ODI cenutry on the trot making him the first Indian to achieve the feat.

The record for most consecutive ODI hundreds is held by Kumar Sangakara who made 4 consecutive cenutries during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Along with Kohli, there are numerous batsmen who have scored three consecutive ODI tons like Zaheer Abbas, Herschelle Gibbs, AB de Villiers, Saeed Anwar, Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam.

Kohli is the third highest run-getter at the no. 3 position in ODIs with 8090 runs only after Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara. Also, while chasing in ODIs Kohli has registered 23 ODI tons which is a record in itself.

Though India lost the Pune ODI and no one can really predict the outcome of the series but one thing is for sure that with Kohli being only 29 years old, no ODI record is safe till the time he is around.

