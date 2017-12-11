Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are married!

If reports are to be believed, India's cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma got married on Monday morning in Italy after four years of courtship. An official confirmation is expected soon.

Reportedly, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony at a heritage resort called Borgo Finocchieto, a 800-year-old village that's one of the famous destination wedding locations near Tuscany.

While we wait for the confirmation, here's all that transpired since the Virushka wedding rumours first surfaced last week...

Just in!@AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli

official statement and wedding pictures to be released soon. Stay tuned for more updates from us.https://t.co/SoEsVFlJbe — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 11, 2017 More to follow...