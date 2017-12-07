Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to get married in Italy next week: Reports

India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma are all set to tie the knot in the second week of this month, according to reports.

The wedding is scheduled to place in Italy and the tentative dates are December 9, 10, 11 and 12. The Indian captain had opted for rest after the Test series and this might well be the reason why Kohli wanted a break before embarking on the important tour of South Africa. Sources also said Kohli will soon be applying for a partner visa in the 'wife' category for Team India's tour that will be held early next year.

In place of Kohli, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka, starting December 10.

Also Watch: Kohli, Anushka sizzle at Zaheer and Sagarika's wedding reception

Reports further suggest that the posh wedding is going to take place in Milan and Kohli might be leaving for Italy in a day's time.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was spotted at Anushka's house last week fuelling specualtions that he might design the bridal wear.

The occassion is going to be a private affair and till now no cricketer has been invited.

Anushka and Kohli will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai on December 21 where the couple would invite cricketers and Bollywood stars.

(New Video ) @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma dancing at @zaheer_khan34 and @sagarikaghatge wedding reception last night #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:13am PST

However, Anushka's publicist has denied any such plans but said that the actress is going on a break.

"There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson told PTI.

Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who is also the coach of the Under-23 Delhi team, has applied for leave during the same period, citing a wedding. The coach added that he would be attending the wedding of his 'nephew'.

"Delhi will be playing the semi-final of the CK Nayudu Trophy after quite some time, but coach Rajkumar Sharma requested for leave as he has some family commitments. Robin Singh Jr will stand in for him in this game," a DDCA official told a news website.

A very Happy Diwali to everyone. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Much needed break with my A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:28pm PST

Earlier, Kohli had said in a chat show that former India pace bowler Zaheer Khan had been a constant guide.

"A very big reason behind me not hiding my relationship is Mr. Zaheer Khan. Luckily he was one of the first guys I spoke to about this and he said whatever you do don't try to hide it because you'll stress yourself. And on top of that you're in a relationship, you're not doing anything wrong," Kohli had said.

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

"I'm actually very grateful that my first interaction about this was with Zak. And he told me the right thing to do so I've followed it ever since."

"Luckily I have never tried to change myself over the years. But the flip has been because of her. That period in England in 2014. Anushka was there in my life, she understood what I was going through so she kept me motivated.

Anushka and Virat at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception last night #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:11pm PST

"Her support helped me push through, however bad it was for me. She was a constant in that time... And then Australia happened (the tour in 2014-15 when Kohli scored four hundreds in four Tests) and I ended up scoring runs, in her presence. So it was a special thing for both of us because she also faced a lot of flak. We were being criticised and people were saying this is what happens when you allow girlfriends on the tour. I thought, if you don't think this is right then no one can be in a relationship. According to you all -- either get married or remain single. How can that be?" he said.

Sparks flew between Virat and Anushka when they were shooting for a shampoo commercial in 2013. Since then, fans have been falling in love with their displays of affection and their denials.

Well, the news of the couple's marriage broke last December and turned out to be false. However, this time, something might just happen.

Although there has been no confirmation about the couple's winter wedding and according to Anushka's spokesperson, these are baseless rumours. But that doesn't stop Twitterati from going berserk. Here's what some of them had to say: