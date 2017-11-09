Virat Kohli charges a bomb for Instagram posts

After moving ahead of FC Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi in the list of most valuable brands among athletes, India skipper Virat Kohli now stands equal with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to Instagram earnings.

According to reports, Kohli earns a whopping $500,000 (Rs 3.2 crore) per promotional post on Instagram, that is the same amount as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Kohli has been having a dream run both with the bat and as a captain as India recorded yet another series win over New Zealand.

The 28-year-old Indian star player is placed at the seventh spot with a brand value of $14.5 million, compared to Messi's $13.5 million. American golf legend Tiger Woods is placed one spot above Virat at the sixth position with a brand value of $16.6 million. Lawn Tennis ace Roger Federer tops the list with a brand value of $37.2 million, followed by basketball star LeBron James with $33.4 million and Usain Bolt with $27 million. Top ten most valuable athletes: 1. Roger Federer $37.2m 2. LeBron James $33.4m 3. Usain Bolt $27m 4. Cristiano Ronaldo $21.5m 5. Phil Mickelson $19.6m 6. Tiger Woods $16.6m 7. Virat Kohli $14.5m 8. Rory McIlroy $13.6m 9. Lionel Messi $13.5m 10. Stephen Curry $13.4m Kohli's phenomenal success in the last two years has seen his brand value move above, especially after he took over the captaincy from Dhoni in all formats earlier this year. He recently surpassed Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting in the list of batsmen with most ODI hundreds after he hit his 31st ton in the format in the first ODI against New Zealand in Mumbai. Having defeated the Kiwis 2-1 in both ODI and T20I series, Virat Kohli and Co. are now gearing up for the Sri Lanka series that starts from November 16. Kohli took over as India captain across formats in January 2017 and has guided the team to the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings.