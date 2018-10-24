Virat Kohli eclipses Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to 10K ODI runs

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday surpassed batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest batsman to amass 10,000 runs in One-day Internationals (ODI).

Kohli reached the milestone in his 205th ODI innings, 54 innings quicker than Tendulkar. The 29-year-old is the fifth Indian batsman and 13th overall to achieve the landmark.

Besides Kohli and Tendulkar (18,426), the other Indian batters to achieve the feat are former skippers Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who reached the milestone not very long ago.

The rest are one player each from Pakistan, Australia, the West Indies, and South Africa.

Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Zimbabwe are yet to have a player reach the 10,000-run mark in this format.

Ahead of the Vizag ODI, Kohli needed just 81 runs to break the master-blaster's record of 10000 runs in 259 innings. The Indian captain has bettered the record by a humongous margin of 54 innings. After Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly is at the third position achieving the milestone in 263 innings and then it is former Australia captain Ricky Ponting who reached in 266 innings. Earlier this year during the ODI leg of the South African tour, Kohli became the fastest to reach the 9000 ODI runs too. He achieved the feat in 194 innings only bettering AB de Villiers record by 11 innings. Kohli even holds the record of being the fastest batsman to reach 8000 ODI runs which he achieved in 175 innings during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

