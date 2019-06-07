Virat Kohli fined Rs 500 for using drinking water to wash cars

Indian captain Virat Kohli has found himself in troubled waters with the Gurugram municipal corporation. Currently in England for the ongoing World Cup.

Virat has been issued a challan by the authorities for wastage of drinking water while washing his cars outside his house located in DLF Phase 1 of Gururgram.

The fine was imposed when Kohli's domestic help was washing the cars with drinking water. The municipal corporation officers arrived on the scene and fined him with Rs 500.

Kohli's neighbours complained that around half a dozen cars, including two SUVs, are parked in Kohli's home and a thousand liters of water is wasted in washing them.

Due to severe heat condition, North India is witnessing an acute water shortage in several parts of the country and Gurugram is no exception. The officials informed that Kohli's residence wasn't the only house which was challaned. Some ten other houses were fined by the Municipal Corporation. The Gurujram Corporation Commissioner has clearly warned people that wastage of water will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against anyone seen wasting water.