Virat Kohli forced to declare after smog affects Kotla Test

The second session of the third and final Test match between India and Sri Lanka was halted for few minutes due after concerns over the poor air quality here on Sunday, prompting Lankans to wear anti-pollution masks.

The delay saw India lose two quick wickets as R Ashwin and Virat Kohli departed in quick succession.

Although the Sri Lankans protested and almost made their way out of the field, the match referee asked the umpires to continue play. The entire draw saw Kohli lose concentration and the Indian skipper who was set for a unique triple ton departed for 243.

Soon after Kohli departed, play was halted once again as the Sri Lankans protested. An agitated Kohli finally declared the Indian innings at 536/7 giving enough indications that the home team is ready to bowl. Innings break! India declare their innings on 536/7.



Updates - https://t.co/OKFOpkiBg9 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/jRzygy50g4 -BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2017 Test match at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla being held up because of smog. Can't think of the last time pollution held up an international cricket match. God help us if we still don't think pollution is a problem. #INDvSL -Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) December 3, 2017 RT If You Feel Sri Lankan Team Deserves An Oscar. They- Wasting Their Talent In Cricket. #DelhiSmog #INDvSL #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/7F6oHkKJYG - Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 3, 2017 The visiting Sri Lanka players wore masks while fielding after the lunch session on the second day at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium. As Delhi air quality deteriorated and it became hazy just after the lunch, umpires discussed the issue with the players and the match was halted for around 15 minutes. Niroshan Dickwella laughing after the declaration came. Sandakan too had a grin on his face. What does this suggest? I -comment. #MockeryOfTestCricket #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/R7nimxcIK1 -Chinmay Jawalekar (@CricfreakTweets) December 3, 2017