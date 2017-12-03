 Virat Kohli forced to declare after smog affects Kotla Test
  Virat Kohli forced to declare after smog affects Kotla Test

Virat Kohli forced to declare after smog affects Kotla Test

Last Updated: Sun, Dec 03, 2017 14:00 hrs
Virat Kohli forced to declare after smog affects Kotla Test

The second session of the third and final Test match between India and Sri Lanka was halted for few minutes due after concerns over the poor air quality here on Sunday, prompting Lankans to wear anti-pollution masks.

The delay saw India lose two quick wickets as R Ashwin and Virat Kohli departed in quick succession.

Although the Sri Lankans protested and almost made their way out of the field, the match referee asked the umpires to continue play. The entire draw saw Kohli lose concentration and the Indian skipper who was set for a unique triple ton departed for 243.

Soon after Kohli departed, play was halted once again as the Sri Lankans protested. An agitated Kohli finally declared the Indian innings at 536/7 giving enough indications that the home team is ready to bowl.

The visiting Sri Lanka players wore masks while fielding after the lunch session on the second day at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.

As Delhi air quality deteriorated and it became hazy just after the lunch, umpires discussed the issue with the players and the match was halted for around 15 minutes.

