Virat Kohli hugs his 'one and only' Anushka in new Insta post

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's beautiful chemistry is giving relationship goals to young couples time and again.

The couple has once again left everyone spellbound after the swashbuckling batsman Kohli, who has been on a winning spree these past few days, posted a loved up picture of her "one and only" on his Instagram account.

In the beautiful picture, Virat and Anushka could be seen in the middle of a tight hug and seems to be replicating the graffiti right behind them.

Virat is currently on cloud nine after guiding the Men in Blue to a first-ever ODI series win over South Africa by clinching a 5-1 win in the six-match series. He is now leading the side in the three-match T20I series against the Proteas. Recently, Kohli attributed his wife Anushka for his magnificent form on the tour. Kohli, who played an unbeaten knock of 129 to guide India to an eight-wicket win in the final ODI at the SuperSport Park, had said, "People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that's a wonderful feeling." Anushka, on the other hand, is busy promoting her upcoming horror film 'Pari'. The ethereal couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a picturesque location in Italy on December 11. After their hasty honeymoon in Finland and South Africa, Anushka returned to Mumbai to work on her upcoming movies while Virat has been in South Africa since then. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device