Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni on the cusp of a new milestone

Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam may well witness two legends from the current Indian team reach a milestone, when the 2nd ODI kicks off on Wednesday.

Even as India look to seal the 3-match ODI series in the coastal city, skipper Virat Kohli, who bagged the man-of-the-match award for his blistering 140 that made the chase of 323 in the opening one-dayer a mere cakewalk, will look to continue his record run scoring spree.

The India skipper is just 81 runs away from completing 10,000 runs in ODIs, Interestingly, former skipper MS Dhoni too is on the cusp of the 10K mark.

Whoever gets to that milestone first will become the 4th Indian and 13th batsman overall to achieve this feat. In Kohli's case he will also become the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. The 28-year-old has played 204 innings so far and this record is currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved this feat in 259 innings. Dhoni, on the other hand, needs just 51 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs for India. Dhoni didn't get an opportunity to bat in India's 8-wicket win in Guwahati and will hope West Indies manage to post another challenging total on board in the 2nd one-dayer too.