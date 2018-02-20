Virat Kohli on brink of equalling Vivian Richards' record

Virat Kohli is on the brink of matching legendary Sir Vivian Richard's batting record and the India skipper could well achieve it before India wrap up their long tour of South Africa.

Kohli, who is in a rich vein of form needs to score 130 or more runs to match the West Indian great who is the only batsman in history to score 1000 or more runs in a single series.

Even the great Sachin Tendulkar couldn't match the record feat but given Kohli's batting form, the India skipper might just add yet another feather to his cap.

During West Indies tour of England in 1976, Richards scored 1045 runs amassing 829 runs in five Test matches and 216 runs in three ODIs.

The Indian skipper currently has scored 830 runs in South Africa and is shy of 130 runs to match the record created by Richards, 42 years ago.

Kohli created a unique record when he scored 558 runs in the recently concluded six-match ODI series, beating vice-captain Rohit Sharma's record tally of 491 runs that the India opener scored against Australia in the 2013-14 home season.

After scoring 286 runs in the three-match Test series, Kohli scored 558 runs in ODIs and the 29-year old scored 26 runs in the first T20I bringing his tally to 870 runs.

With still two T20s left and given Kohli's current form, the India skipper might well be the second batsman after Richards to break the 1000-run barrier in a single series.

Beating Richards seems difficult as of now, as Kohli needs to 176 runs with only two T20s to go. However, one cannot write off the India skipper.

With a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, India will look to seal the series at Centurion on February 21. The final T20I will be played at Cape Town on February 24.

After India recorded a historic ODI series win against the Proteas, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took a gentle dig at the media.

Run machine Kohli is in sublime form and his 35th ODI ton only confirmed that the Indian skipper is on his way to break almost every batting record.

During the media interaction, a journalist asked Kohli to analyse his match-winning knock unbeaten century as the media is running out of adjectives to describe his brilliance with the bat.

While Kohli said he was not the one to write headlines, Shastri suggested the media to buy "the latest edition of an Oxford dictionary" and look for adjectives to describe Kohli’s current form.

"If I were you, I would visit the bookstore and pick up the Oxford dictionary," Shastri shot back.

"You spoke of intensity, where does the intensity come from? When you have a leader like that who leads by example, the other guys jolly well follow. Otherwise, they know what to expect," he added.

"That's the beauty about this team on this trip where I feel proud as a coach about my boys is the intensity they showed. Even after being two-zip down in the Test series, for them to show that kind of character to come back and win that Test match in Johannesburg on a spiteful pitch. And to then take that momentum into the one-day series and show the consistency they've shown over the last two weeks is fabulous. Entire credit should go to the leader. Because he's led from the front, first with his batting and then as I said with his intensity, which makes other people in the team also up the ante."

India started the tour on a poor note by losing the first two Test matches. Although the men in blue surrendered the Test series, they bounced back brilliantly to win the final Test and continued the winning momentum by clinching the ODI series.

Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (16 wickets) spun a web around the South Africa batsmen in the ODIs and Shastri heaped praise on the wrist spinners.

"You know we've got to somehow be able to attack and find ways of breaking partnerships and not allowing the game to drift. So that was the idea. Luckily for us, Kuldeep and Chahal have complemented each other beautifully. They bring great variety - it's great for the viewer, it's great for the spectator to see that kind of variety when they come to watch a cricket match," the head coach signed off.