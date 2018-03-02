Virat Kohli reviews Pari, calls it Anushka's 'best work'

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli heaped praises on his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for her performance in the horror film 'Pari'.

Applauding Anushka, the cricketer took to Twitter to say that Pari is his wife's best work ever.

Kohli wrote, "Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! ?? One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma ??."

Anushka starred and Prosit Roy directed Pari hit the theatres on Friday but Kohli is said to have watched the film along with Anushka's family at a special screening in Mumbai.

Earlier, Kohli also shared the poster of the film on his official Instagram handle. "Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already ?. Can't wait ???,"Kohli captioned the picture.