Virat Kohli rues lack of ODIs for Team India ahead of World Cup

Ahead of India's two-match T20I series against Australia, India captain Virat Kohli has made it quite clear that in a 50-over World Cup year, instead of playing the game's shortest format, the team would have been better off playing more ODIs.

This feeling is pretty genuine as after the Australia series, the Indian players will head into IPL and then immediately leave for England for the World Cup.

"That (playing more One-day matches) would have been ideal, more, I would say, logical, but you know that's the way series are compiled nowadays," Kohli said in Vizag, the venue for the first T20I between India and Australia.

"Because we are playing so much T20 cricket in the IPL, a couple of more ODIs would have been more beneficial for both the teams, not just us. But we have to utilise what's in front of us and look to get into the right kind of frame of mind as a team," he added. Another fear for Virat is the adaptability factor ahead of the World Cup. He is hoping players don't develop habits in the T20s that would hurt the team in the 50-over format. "All the people who are going to be part of the World Cup squad, they have to make sure that their games don't go too much away from the One-day scheme of things. We will have to be wary of the bad habits that might creep in during the IPL. From a personal point of view, I would look to continue in the same way that I have in all formats over the years and not do anything fancy, because frame of mind is the most important thing getting into the World Cup. We need 15 people who are confident and mentally happy about where their game is at that particular moment. That will take a consistent effort from all the players during the IPL, to keep a check on that. The moment we enter the nets and create bad habits, and you lose momentum, you lose batting form, it is very difficult to get it back in a tournament like the World Cup. So from that point of view, everyone will have to protect that mindset and be aligned towards what the team requires of them."