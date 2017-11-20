Virat Kohli shines with 50th international ton

Image Courtesy: BCCI

Kolkata: His status as the finest batsman in the world once again underlined, India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 50th international century, which steered his side to safety in the first Test against Sri Lanka here on Monday.

This was Kohli's 18th Test hundred with a six over extra cover off fast bowler Suranga Lakmal and he let out a big roar, going down on his knees to celebrate the moment.

"Change of situation that brought about change in gears in Virat Kohli's batting, was just great to see! Batsman in a different league, that's what he is," former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

"He is just the best in the world and he showed that once again. The Sri Lankan youngsters in the team should learn from him. At 28, he is already such a legend," former Sri Lanka middle-order batsman Russel Arnold told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

The 28-year-old sits at number eight behind Brian Lara (53), Mahela Jayawardene (54), Hashim Amla (54), Jacques Kallis (62), Kumar Sangakkara (63) Ricky Ponting (71) and the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (100), who is the only cricketer to get 100 international hundreds.

With 18 Test hundreds to his name, Kohli has now pipped Dilip Vengsarkar (17) but is still behind Mohammed Azharuddin (22), Virender Sehwag (23), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Tendulkar (51).

The Indian skipper also joined South African great Hashim Amla as the fastest to 50 centuries in International cricket in 348 innings.

The second in the list is Sachin Tendulkar (376 innings), who is followed by Ricky Ponting (420) and Brian Lara (465).

