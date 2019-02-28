Virat Kohli suffers first series loss at home

The T20I series loss to Australia has ended one of the longest winning streaks in Indian cricket. The 0-2 demolition at the hands of the Aaron Finch-led side has brought about Virat Kohli's first series defeat as captain at home across all formats.

A scintillating century by Glenn Maxwell in the second T20I in Bengaluru saw Australia chase a target of 191 with seven wickets in hand and Virat, who was unbeaten as captain in 15 series - winning 14 and drawing one, had to suffer his first failure as captain.

Before this series against Australia, Virat was flawless at home - having led India to wins against Sri Lanka (2014, ODIs), South Africa (2015, Tests), New Zealand (2016/17, Tests), England (2016, Tests), England (2017, ODIs), England (2017, T20Is), Bangladesh (2017, Test), Australia (2017, Tests), Australia (2017, ODIs), New Zealand (2017, ODIs), New Zealand (2017, T20Is), Sri Lanka (2017, Tests), West Indies (2018, Tests), West Indies (2018, ODIs). The only no-win series was in 2017 when the Aussies drew India 1-1 in a T20I series. The Indian captain minced no words while confessing that the Australians had completely outplayed his team in the T20I series. "It was a pretty short series to summarise the performances. Australia outplayed us in all departments and deserved to win. 190 is a good total on most grounds but if there is so much dew as there was tonight and when you have an innings like what Glenn Maxwell played, nothing much you can do," Kohli explained at the press conference after the Bengaluru T20I. It required a special effort from Australia to end Virat's undefeated streak and Glenn Maxwell provided just that in Bengaluru.