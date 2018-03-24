Virat Kohli to prepare for England tour with County stint

With India set to tour England later this year, skipper Virat Kohli is all set to play County cricket in his bid to prepare for the Test series.

However, the county which Kohli will represent is yet to be finalised.

Sources suggest that it could be Surrey in all likelihood.

"Virat will be playing for a division one county side for sure. I wouldnt like to add anything more to it. There were talks with Surrey and Essex," a senior BCCI official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

Due to this, it is understood that the India skipper may miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting June 14, in order to best prepare for the five Test series against England in August-September. Reports suggest that Kohli will leave for England at the end of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.season, where he will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the last tour to England in 2014, Kohli failed to get even a single half century in the Test series. The county stint is especially to help Kohli work on his vulnerability outside the off-stump, which was exposed by Stuart Broad and James Anderson last time around. This is part of BCCI's initiative to prepare India well for the upcoming Test series and the board is keen to get more players to get accustomed to English conditions. As part of the measure, Cheteshwar Pujara will be turning up for Yorkshire while Ishant Sharma will be playing for Durham. Media reports also indicate that there's a possibility that some of the senior India players like Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane may turn up for India A in England in their bid to prepare for the tour. With Agency Inputs