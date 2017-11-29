Virat Kohli undecided on Sri Lanka T20s

After being rested for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, India skipper Virat Kohli might as well miss the three match T20I series against the Island nation, starting December 20.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in ODIs.

Although nothing has been finalised yet, Kohli's participation in the T20I series will be decided after a consultation with the team management and selection committee after the third Test.

"Virat has told the selectors that he needs some time to take a call on whether he will be playing the T20s or not. That's the reason why they have not announced the T20 squad," a BCCI official, privy to selection matters, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Virat has some personal commitments till December 12. Post that, whether he would like to take rest or just play T20s will be his call completely," he added. It is further learnt that the India skipper along with coach Ravi Shastri and the national selection committee panel will decide on the matter when they meet to pick the team for the South Africa Tests. In another latest development, on Kohli's demand, some of the Test specialists could be sent to South Africa early to acclimatise with the conditions. With both Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra out of Ranji Trophy, the likes of Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are automatic picks in the Test squad, won't have any game time post the third Test against Sri Lanka in Delhi. "There is a school of thought that we should do something similar to the 2010 tour of South Africa, when some of the batsmen went 10 days prior to others and did their skill-based training at Gary Kirsten's academy in Durban. India had their best result in South Africa as they drew the series 1-1. "It's like Australia what did earlier this year when the Test specialists arrived in India early for the series while a new-look T20 team played against Sri Lanka in the T20s. These are some of the areas that may be addressed by the selectors and team management," the official stated.