Virat Kohli's wax statue damaged at Madame Tussauds

India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue was the latest addition at Madame Tussauds in the national capital on Wednesday.

However, the statue had to be removed from display within a day as it was damaged. An official at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi has confirmed that a part of the Kohli statue had been chipped but it had been repaired and is now ready for visitors.

"Yes, it was damaged. But now the statue has been rectified," NDTV.com quoted an official.

"Kohli's statue ear was damaged due to some reason. We have fixed it immediately and fans are most welcome to visit the museum to take the photos with the India captain's statue," the official further added.

The 28-year-old's figure has been crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs taken during the sitting session. The statue portrays Kohli in his dynamic pose, wearing the Indian cricket team jersey, ready to strike. This pose symbolises the achievements of the Indian captain as an international cricket icon and will now win the hearts of his fans visiting the attraction. At the unveiling of his figure, Kohli said, "I sincerely, appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support. This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life. Best wishes for this incredible craftsmanship and now awaiting to see the fan reactions." With Agency Inputs