Virat on track to be one of the greatest ever: Sangakkara

The accolades keep pouring in on Virat Kohli on almost a daily basis. And, after leading India to Test and ODI series wins in Australia, and the ODI series victory in New Zealand, the Indian captain has made cricketing great fan his fan. Sri Lanka's legend Kumar Sangakkara has no doubt when he claims that the Indian star is well ahead of his contemporaries and destined for greatness.

"Everything about Virat's game stands out. I think he is head and shoulders above anyone else in world cricket today. And I think going forward, he will be one of the greatest ever cricketers, if not the greatest ever," Sangakkara told a news channel.

Sangakkara is also amazed by Kohli's ability to succeed across formats without compromising with his basics. "He has this incredible knack of scoring runs and has a very, very solid method that he believes in. If you see the tempo which he bats with, it hardly changes. He does read the situation very well. He is a very passionate guy, you see that in his expressions on the field... it's the overall aspect of both the person and how he has sorted his batting and his attitude," added Sangakkara. Sangakkara's former team mate Mahela Jayawardene is impressed to see how Virat has handled the pressure of leading the Indian cricket team. "It's not just about the ability Virat has but to understand the way to handle pressure not just on the field but also off the field and the expectations. We grew up with Sachin who had to perhaps experience the same thing. And for the next generation, it's probably on Virat's shoulders," said another Sri Lankan great. Virat who became the first cricketer to win the ICC cricketer, Test and ODI player of the year awards last month, is currently the top-ranked Test as well as one-day batsman. With 39 centuries from 222 one-day matches, Kohli is second only to Sachin Tendulkar, in the 50-over century makers' list. He has also scored 25 hundreds in 77 Tests.