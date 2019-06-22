Virat will have to wait for WI clash to get to 20,000 Int'l runs

India skipper Virat Kohli had needed 104 runs against Afghanistan at Southampton to become the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs.

The script was going according to plan. Virat had won the toss, elected to bat and was in early after Rohit Sharma departed for just 1 in the 5th over of India's innings.

Apart from favourable situations, the Indian captain also looked in good touch. He scored at more than run-a-ball but at the score of 67, fell to Mohammad Nabi.

His 63-ball knock included five fours but for the first 30.3 overs - the overs till when Virat was at the crease, his mere presence was of utmost importance for India.

After Rohit's cheap dismissal, Virat and KL Rahul (30) added 57 for the second wicket before Rahul gifted his wicket away.

Then, Virat also added another 58 runs with all-rounder Vijay Shankar but just when the stand looked like taking the game away from Afghanistan, leg-spinner Rahmat Shah trapped Shankar leg-before.

Scoring for not easy for Indian batsman as Virat's batting chart suggests. But he was getting the ones and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking. Had he been there for the whole duration of the innings, India would have reached their desired score as Virat could change gears any time.

Apart from missing out on ODI hundred number 42, Virat also failed to get to the 20,000 run-mark in international cricket.

Had he scored the 104 runs, he would have surpassed legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara for the record of getting to the milestone in least number of innings.

He would have taken 415 innings (131 in Tests, 222 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is) to score 20,000 international runs, whereas Tendulkar and Lara, both had reached the milestone in 453 innings.

The 67 he scored against Afghanistan was his third successive fifty in the ongoing World Cup. After getting out for just 18 against South Africa in the opener, he had scores of 82 against Australia and 77 against Pakistan.

Now, in order to get the remaining 37 runs for 20,000 international runs, Virat will have to wait for West Indies, whom India play next on June 27 at Old Trafford.