Virat's thumb injury not serious, will play Vs South Africa

Even before India's first game in the World Cup, the Indian team management had a scare when skipper Virat Kohli injured his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

According to IANS, there is nothing to worry and the captain will be ready for action against South Africa come Wednesday.

Kohli was seen walking off the ground with his right thumb dipped in ice. Before that, Team India physio Patrick Farhart attended him and assessed the situation. While it is unclear if Kohli hurt his thumb while batting or fielding, Farhart took all the necessary precautions as the run-machine looked in discomfort.

The Indians still have two more days before they play the Proteas and the team management is confident that Kohli will be fit in time for the toss on Wednesday. The Men in Blue, tipped as one of the favourites to win the World Cup, did not have an ideal preparation for the showpiece event as they were thrashed by New Zealand in the first warm-up game. India were bowled out for a mere 179 by the Black Caps who chased down the target with six wickets in hand. However, Kohli & Co did manage to make a strong comeback in their second and final warm-up tie when they thrashed Bangladesh by 95 runs. KL Rahul and MS Dhoni had scored brilliant hundreds in that match as India showed signs of returning to form. India would also be encouraged by the progress of Kedar Jadhav's recovery from an injury to his left shoulder. Jadhav had missed out on both of India’s warm-up games, against New Zealand and Bangladesh, but batted at the nets on Saturday without discomfort. Earlier, all-rounder Vijay Shankar also injured his forearm in the first practice session at the Oval last week. Vijay was forced to miss the first warm-up game against New Zealand but recovered to take part in the second warm-up tie.