Virender Sehwag parts ways with Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag has parted ways with Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab. The former India opener was part of the franchise for two seasons as a player and then served as Kings XI mentor in 2016 for three years. Sehwag was given an additional role of head of cricket operations and strategy in January last year. But with Mike Hesson appointed as the head coach, the Kings XI owners have taken the decision to let go of Sehwag so that the former New Zealand coach has the freedom to build his own support staff and take the team forward.

Sehwag on Sunday announced the news on his Twitter handle with the message, "All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead."

During Sehwag's tenure, KXIP won 17 matches and lost 23. They finished fifth on the points table in 2017 season, their best showing under Sehwag.