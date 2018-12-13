WACA head curator unveils pitch

Image Courtesy: @BCCI

Ahead of the second Test between India and Australia in Perth, WACA head curator Brett Sipthorpe on Thursday revealed the nature of the pitch.

Indian teams of the past have struggled to handle the pace and bounce of Australian pitches. The Virat Kohli-led side is set to experience what may well begin to earn a reputation as the fastest and bounciest wicket in the world. Unveiling the same, Sipthorpe told Cricket Australia that the bright green pitch is expected to provide Test cricket's much-coveted balance between bat and ball.

"We have just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it. We are just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can," Sipthorpe said. Following a thorough survey of the players involved, the surface has deemed a success and suitable for Test match cricket. "The feedback we got back from the players was terrific, I don't think I have spent so much time talking to players during a game but we just wanted to garner as much feedback as we could from the players," he said. "We didn't get any negatives from them, they were all really positive about it. We are pretty much aiming for the exact same moisture content, and we are hoping for the exact same pace and bounce," he added. India, with a lead of 1-0, will lock horns against Australia in their second Test from December 14-18 at Perth.