Wagner bags career-best haul, rocks Windies

Image Courtesy: @BLACKCAPS

Left-arm seamer Neil Wagner clinched his career-best seven-wicket haul to put New Zealand in charge at stumps on Day One of the opening Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, Wagner finished with the figures of seven for 39 as the Caribbean side collapsed to be all out for 134 in the first innings, which lasted for mere 45.4 overs.

Coming on the back of their recent Test series win over Zimbabwe and a victory against England, West Indies were full of confidence and their confidence grew even more after openers Kieran Powell (42)and Kraigg Brathwaite (24) progressed steadily to reach half-century mark.

However, after the dismissal of the opening pair, the Windies batsmen failed to find the momentum and fell like a pack of cards. Besides Wagner, Trent Boult also contributed with the ball and finished with the figures of two for 36. In reply, opener Tom Latham (37) and skipper Kane Williamson (one) were dismissed in quick succession before Jeet Raval (unbeaten at 29) and Ross Taylor (unbeaten at 12) cautiously added 17 runs in 8.3 overs to push New Zealand to the first-innings score of 85 for two at stumps. For West Indies, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder chipped in with a wicket each. Neil Wagner's 7/39 at Wellington today is the fifth best bowling performance in a Test innings in New Zealand and the best by any left arm bowler in New Zealand!#NZvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 1, 2017 The match also saw West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris create history for all the wrong reasons as he became the first player to get out hit-wicket for a golden duck on his Test cricket debut. The 24-year-old was dismissed on the very first ball he faced in Test cricket as he stood on his stumps after playing back to a short ball from Neil Wagner.