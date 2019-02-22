Want to be a match winner for India, says Vijay Shankar

All-rounder Vijay Shankar has expressed the desire to be a match winner for India.

The 28-year-old, who is hoping to cement a World Cup spot for himself, said that he believes that he could create magic with his bat, ball and fielding to help his side win.

“Yeah, that has always been my dream. Whenever I play a game, I want to win it with the bat, ball, or even with my fielding. I always feel I can create some magic with my fielding and the team can win due to that,” Shankar told ESPNcricinfo.

The right-hand batsman had played a crucial inning of 45 runs in the last ODI against New Zealand in which India was reeling at eighteen for four. He along with Ambati Rayudu took India to a comfortable situation.

“I was supposed to bat at No. 7 or 8, but when we were 15 or 16 for 3, I was asked to pad up. I went in, padded up and Mahi bhai [Dhoni] got out. I had very little time to think of anything. I was blank. They say when you are blank you are at your best,” he said.

“The pitch had moisture but the bounce was variable. Initially, the ball was moving a bit and they were also bowling good speeds. It was a good challenge - bat out a situation, have nearly a 100-run partnership, and eventually, the team wins from that situation. I was reacting to the ball, and yet I was scoring at a decent clip without playing many dot balls,” he added.

Talking about his World Cup prospects, the cricketer said that he is giving his 100 per cent to see himself in the squad for the prestigious tournament.

“I feel whatever I have been doing all this while, I have done with 100% intensity. I have been rewarded because of that. I have gone through a lot of injuries. I have been on five to six India A tours, and after every tour, I have had an injury. This is the first time after an A tour [in New Zealand] where I came back without any injury and played in the Ranji Trophy the day after returning,” he said.

World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England with India playing their opening match against South Africa on June 5.