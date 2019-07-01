Waqar Younis questions Team India's 'sportsmanship' post England loss

It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019

During India's run chase, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's slow approach to reach the target was slammed by the fans and experts.

Pakistan were banking on neighbours and arch-rivals India, who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament, to get the better of England. The favourable result would have increased the chances of Sarfaraz Ahmed's men to make the semifinals.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht had alleged that India might lose to England on purpose to oust Pakistan from the tournament.

Pakistan now have to win their last game against Bangladesh and hope for England's defeat against New Zealand. Pakistan are at number 5 with nine points from their eight matches, while England are at the fourth spot with ten points. Pakistan will next play against Bangladesh on July 5.