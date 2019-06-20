Warner equals Kohli, completes 16 ODI tons in 110 innings

Nottingham: David Warner hit his 16th ODI hundred to help Australia post 368/5 in 49 overs when rain stopped play, in the process equalling India skipper Virat Kohli. Warner became only the second batsman to complete 16 ODI tons in 110 innings.

Warner, who struck 166 off 147 balls (14x4, 5x6), smashed his second ton in this edition of the tournament when he took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners.

Hashim Amla, who scored his 16th ODI century in 94 innings, holds the record for fewest innings to this feat.

Warner's first century came against Pakistan in Taunton. In Australia's first game, Warner scored an unbeaten 89 against Afghanistan. Warner first shared a 121-run stand for the opening wicket with Aaron Finch (53) and then continued to dominate as he and Usman Khawaja (89) added another 192 runs. Warner has been in good form since returning from a one-year ban -- for his role in the ball tampering incident in Cape Town -- as he won the Orange Cap in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League with 692 runs from 12 matches. Warner is currently one of the top five run-getters in this edition of the showpiece event.