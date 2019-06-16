Was nervous ahead of PAK clash: KL Rahul

India batsman K.L. Rahul has admitted that he was a little nervous when he walked out to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the much-anticipated World Cup clash against Pakistan here on Sunday.

"It has been a while since I opened the batting in a one-day international. Bit of nerves, but happy that I could get the team off to a start like that," Rahul said in a mid-innings interview aired on Star Sports.

The 27-year-old quelled doubts on whether he will be able to fill the shoes of the injured Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order by scoring 57 and sharing a 136-run opening stand with Rohit.

"I won't lie, I was nervous about the hype of the India-Pakistan game. But it was more because I hadn't opened the batting in a while. Getting an opportunity after almost two years... I was more nervous about that," said Rahul. "We know that with Pakistan the initial threat was (Mohammad) Amir and Hasan Ali who can seam the ball a little bit. It was important for us to be smart and play out the first 10 overs. I am happy I did that," he added.