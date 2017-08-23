Watch: Afridi's monster sixes in his 42-ball ton in T20 Blast

Image Courtesy: ecb.co.uk/t20-blast

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi lit up the Twenty20 Blast tournament with his maiden T20 hundred on Tuesday.

Fondly called Boom Boom, Afridi went bang bang as he blasted 101 in just 43 balls to power Hampshire to their highest T20 score.

His team eventually won by a huge margin of 101 runs against Derbyshire in the quarter-finals.

The 37-year-old scorched seven sixes and 10 boundaries to boost Hampshire to 249 for eight.