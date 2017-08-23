Watch: Afridi's monster sixes in his 42-ball ton in T20 Blast

Image Courtesy: ecb.co.uk/t20-blast
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi lit up the Twenty20 Blast tournament with his maiden T20 hundred on Tuesday.
Fondly called Boom Boom, Afridi went bang bang as he blasted 101 in just 43 balls to power Hampshire to their highest T20 score.
His team eventually won by a huge margin of 101 runs against Derbyshire in the quarter-finals.
The 37-year-old scorched seven sixes and 10 boundaries to boost Hampshire to 249 for eight.
Hampshire's move to promote Afridi as opener worked like magic as he swept and drove to delight the fans. The Pakistani scored in this fashion (0 4 0 4 4 4 1 1 0 6 6 1 0 2 4 4 0 4 0 6 6 1 6 1 0 0 0 6 1 1 1 1 2 4 3 4 2 6 0 2 4) and 81 per cent of his runs came through fours and sixes.
Check out the highlights of his sensational innings:
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT!@SAfridiOfficial's 1st T20 in all its glorypic.twitter.com/VlTTPnpRTq— NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 23, 2017
Simply sensational hitting from @SAfridiOfficial— NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 22, 2017
Be Afridi, be very Afridi when Boom Boom is in the mood pic.twitter.com/oe91mhW39N
A maiden #T20 100 for @SAfridiOfficial, off just 42 balls!— NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 22, 2017
Epic. Incredible. Brutal. Sublime. Sizzling. Brilliant. BOOM BOOM!pic.twitter.com/auqII1cbsN
Boom Boom Boom Boom— NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 23, 2017
Here's 4 of the best from the man, the legend @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/jRwB8Bt32u
Shahid Afridi smashed 17 boundaries in his knock of 101 (43) against Derbyshire. #NatwestT20Blast pic.twitter.com/o7NI7E9tA2— #IndvSL #SLvsIND (@StarSportsOne) August 23, 2017
Afridi has gone back home for a few days and one only hopes he would return hungrier for the finals.
Congratulations to all at @hantscricket Time to go back home to the family for a few days. To all the fans See you all at the finals day.— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 22, 2017
Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device