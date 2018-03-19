Watch: After Dinesh Karthik blazed away, Luke Ronchi went berserk!

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 19, 2018
Sunday night witnessed another T20 brilliance, minutes after Dinesh Karthik starred for India in the Nidahas Trophy final, when Luke Ronchi blasted the fastest fifty in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

After racing to fifty in just 19 balls, Ronchi went on to score an unbeaten 94 off just 39 deliveries.

Watch his unbelievable knock that powered Islamabad United into the PSL 2018 final:

