Watch: After Dinesh Karthik blazed away, Luke Ronchi went berserk!

Sunday night witnessed another T20 brilliance, minutes after Dinesh Karthik starred for India in the Nidahas Trophy final, when Luke Ronchi blasted the fastest fifty in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.
After racing to fifty in just 19 balls, Ronchi went on to score an unbeaten 94 off just 39 deliveries.
Watch his unbelievable knock that powered Islamabad United into the PSL 2018 final:
Watch Luke Ronchi's scintillating innings of 94* including 12 FOURS and 5 SIXES.— Saad IU/LQ (@SaadAwais22) March 18, 2018
One of the Best T20 Innings ever #KKvIU #IUvKK pic.twitter.com/lwRy5EzOYl
Superb innings by Luke Ronchi made the first play off a one sided affair.Ronchi who earlier represented Aus and then NZ scored a brilliant 94* off just 39 balls including 12 fours & 5 sixes.— Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) March 18, 2018
What a performance! Great bowling to restrict the opposition to such a score on a flat, slow pitch. Proud of all the youngsters, especially Sahibzada. Luke Ronchi: AMAZING.— Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) March 18, 2018
Love you @IsbUnited.
Now to Karachi!!!
Seriously some of the best batting I’ve been privileged to witness. @ronchi04 what a champion, bowlers set it up amazingly well led by the veteran #SamiBhai. @IsbUnited in the final, exciting week ahead. See u soon Karachi. #UnitedWeWin— JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) March 18, 2018
Luke Ronchi’s Powerplay run rate in the last five leagues in which he he has played are as follows: T20 Blast 11.46, CPL 11.59, BPL 11.05, Super Smash 10.69 & PSL 11.43. He is shredding pace and spin in all conditions - he’s the Powerplay King. #PSL— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 18, 2018
So you been going ok over there @ronchi04 ? pic.twitter.com/5TBRWaGNkk— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 19, 2018
Much respect to the person who gave Luke Ronchi all the cheat codes for T20.— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 13, 2018
