Watch: Ambrose impresses in dance video

New Delhi: Former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose, one of the top fast bowlers in the world during his prime, is creating waves on the dance floor.

Taking part in an Australian dance show 'Dancing With The Stars', the 55-year-old is seen in a video grooving to an Ed Sheeran song along with his partner.

The video was retweeted by the official twitter handle of Windies Cricket -- the game's governing body in the Carribean islands.

"Leave some moves for the rest of us Sir Curtly," Windies Cricket commented in the tweet.