Watch: Ashwin stars on County debut

Image Courtesy: Worcestershire CCC
India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first county match on Thursday, was among wickets as he marked his Worcestershire debut with a thumping English County Championship victory at home to Gloucestershire.
Ashwin took eight wickets in the match including a five for 68 in the second innings during a 189-run win that saw Midlands club Worcestershire regain second place in the Second Division.
Ashwin walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd at New Road, Worcester after Gloucestershire were dismissed for 211. Worcestershire's sixth County Championship win of the season moved them 19 points clear of Sussex, who have a game in hand, and set them up well for next week's top-of-the-table match with leaders Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.
Ravichandran Ashwin took 8 wickets on his County debut for Worcestershire.— ScoopWhoop News (@scoopwhoopnews) September 1, 2017
(Via @CountyChamp) pic.twitter.com/LAMyo0eufV
5-wicket haul for Ravichandran Ashwin in #CountyChampionship. This is his 38th 5-fer in FC cricket and 3rd outside Asia (2 in West Indies).— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 31, 2017
@WorcsCCC boys are happy, that's one helluva celebration. @joeleach230 @Bdolly09 @mitchwccc @EdBarn95 @JoshTongue @BenCox10 @Patbrowny6 pic.twitter.com/HOGTyfAYRa— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 31, 2017
With Agency Inputs
Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device