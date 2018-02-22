Watch: Ball deflects off bowler Ellis' head for six

Auckland: In a bizarre incident in cricket, Canterbury pace bowler Andrew Ellis saw one of his deliveries being hit on his head before going over the boundary for a six in New Zealand's Ford Trophy Grand semi-final here on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Colin Maiden Park when Canterbury were playing Auckland Aces. Auckland Aces batsman Jeet Raval danced down the track and smacked it back, which hit Ellis on his head before it flew over the rope for a six.

Raval had hit him for six the previous delivery, too, and although there was immediate concern for Ellis from the Aces with fears he may have been injured or concussed, tough nut Ellis passed a concussion test and resumed bowling, according to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website.

Ol' Jeets used Andy's head as a ramp today. Don't worry, nobody died. #FordTrophy https://t.co/g2EsYaYifJ — The Niche Cache (@thenichecache) February 21, 2018 "Whenever anybody gets hit in the head, your immediate concern is for the person and I was worried Andrew had hurt himself. But thankfully it soon looked like he hadn't been injured by what had seemed a nasty blow. He's a true Cantab, a very tough nut, and it was a relief for me to see him carry on and complete the game without any visible effects," Raval, whose 149 powered Auckland to victory, said. "My hope for him is that he won't experience any delayed concussion. It's certainly not pleasant for anyone to experience that in a game."