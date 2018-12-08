Watch Day 3 highlights: India lead by 166 runs in Adelaide Test

In a rain-hit first session on day three of the ongoing first Test, Australia added 44 runs before being dismissed for 235 runs at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Travis Head, who held the fort for Australia on day two, couldn't repeat his heroics as Mohammed Shami set the tone for the match and sent him back after the latter added 11 runs to his overnight 61 runs.

An on-fire Shami dismissed Josh Hazlewood for a duck. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Mitchell Starc for 15 runs, while Nathan Lyon fought the lone battle for Australia as he scored 24 runs.

Australian first innings ended for 235 runs, in reply to India's 250 runs. With a slender lead of 15 runs, India began their second innings. The opening pair of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay frustrated the Australian bowling unit. As the duo maintained themselves on the Adelaide pitch, the openers brought up their first 50-run stand outside India. However, to provide a breakthrough to the home team, Starc dismissed Vijay, who went for a drive but edged it straight to Handscomb at second slip for 18 runs. Following Vijay's dismissal, Hazlewood picked up his first and Australia's second wicket of the day as Rahul departed for 44 runs. Now as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat, he along with Pujara kept the Indian scoreboard ticking and stitched a 32-run partnership. However, just before the stumps were drawn, Kohli departed for 34 runs. As Lyon hit the rough pitch, Kohli gave a simple catch to Finch at short leg. Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 40 and one respectively. India ended the day after scoring 151 with the loss of three wickets.