Watch: Dhoni blasts his 2nd fastest IPL fifty

After openers Shane Watson (78) and Faf du Plessis (33) provided a perfect start, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni took over the stage at the MCA Stadium in Pune in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League's Season 11 on Monday.

Dhoni (51 not out) and Ambati Rayudu (41) added a quick-fire fifty partnership that propelled Chennai Super Kings to 211/4 against Delhi Daredevils.

The 36-year-old in the process blasted his second fastest IPL fifty. His quickest half-century was recorded in the 2013 tournament.

With wife Sakshi cheering from the stands, Dhoni registered his third half-century of the season. Thala scorched 5 sixes and 2 boundaries in his 22-ball 51. During his knock, Dhoni also hit the second longest SIX of the tournament. His six off the last ball of the 19th over bowled by Avesh Khan travelled 108 meters! Scorecard: CSK vs DD | Schedule & Results | Points Table | Full Coverage