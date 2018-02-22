Watch: 'Dhoni showing all who the boss really is'

The Finisher in MS Dhoni came alive on Wednesday night as the former India skipper blasted his second Twenty20 International fifty in the second T20I against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Dhoni (28-ball 52) & Manish Pandey (48-ball 79) propelled India to 188/4 as 103 runs were scored in the final 10 overs. The duo added an unbeaten 98 run for the fifth wicket.