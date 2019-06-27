Watch: Dhoni survives stumping chance as Hope fumbles

After facing flak for his slow innings against Afghanistan, MS Dhoni survived a stumping chance as he came down the track to Fabian Allen in the 34th over in India's round-robin clash against West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Shai Hope missed a regulation stumping opportunity off the first delivery bowled by Allen.

Tossed up outside off, Dhoni came down the track, as he did to Rashid Khan against Afghanistan.

He missed it, being nowhere close to the ball and was halfway down the track.

But luckily for him, Hope fumbled. Having come so far down the track, Dhoni gave up. But Hope, in his attempt to affect a run-out, hits the stumps with his hands and the ball deflects towards square leg! To add insult to injury, a run was stolen and 'bye' was signalled. It was referred upstairs and replays showed this. Check out the video! Itne me to #Dhoni picnic mana

Ke aajata #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/jCZaZ2YvO8 — Sarcasus0007 (@Sarcasus00071) June 27, 2019 Oops #Dhoni moment of the day.



#INDvWI #INDvsWI #WC19 pic.twitter.com/XOn6ziEgXZ— Neel Patel (@neelisoffline) June 27, 2019