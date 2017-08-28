Watch: Dhoni takes a nap in the middle & twitter goes 'wow!'

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 28, 2017 11:39 hrs
dhoni takes a nap in the middle

We have heard so many things being said about Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday during India's third ODI against Sri Lanka took it to another level when he said, "MSD is an ice cube, he's a fridge, he should be the citizen of Iceland...".

Wondering why? Watch this video:

Chasing a modest total at Pallekele, India were reduced to 61-4 in 14 overs, and yet again it was MS Dhoni, who in partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled off a miraculous chase in the second ODI, joined hands this time with Rohit Sharma for an unbroken 157-run stand to script another successful chase.

As the MSD-Rohit partnership grew, miffed local supporters started protesting as the Lankans let slip another opportunity.

With India needing eight runs to win, the local crowd started hurling plastic bottles onto the field to delay the inevitable.

The umpires had to stop play and while they were taking a call on the game with the match referee, Dhoni decided to make best use of the time.

Dhoni lay flat on the field and decided to take a quick nap before the players were taken off the field until certain sections of the stands were emptied.

The players returned later to finish off the match. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah's career-best 5-27 helped restrict Sri Lanka to 217-9.

Here are a few other twitter reactions on Dhoni's late night nap:

