Watch: Dhoni takes a nap in the middle & twitter goes 'wow!'

"When U Guys r Done With ur Stupidity,Just Tell Me, I'll Pickup My Bat & Start Playing Agn"-Harsha On #Dhoni #INDvSLpic.twitter.com/cY1fM0G40W

Chasing a modest total at Pallekele, India were reduced to 61-4 in 14 overs, and yet again it was MS Dhoni, who in partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled off a miraculous chase in the second ODI, joined hands this time with Rohit Sharma for an unbroken 157-run stand to script another successful chase.

As the MSD-Rohit partnership grew, miffed local supporters started protesting as the Lankans let slip another opportunity.

With India needing eight runs to win, the local crowd started hurling plastic bottles onto the field to delay the inevitable.

The umpires had to stop play and while they were taking a call on the game with the match referee, Dhoni decided to make best use of the time.

Dhoni lay flat on the field and decided to take a quick nap before the players were taken off the field until certain sections of the stands were emptied.

The players returned later to finish off the match. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah's career-best 5-27 helped restrict Sri Lanka to 217-9.

Here are a few other twitter reactions on Dhoni's late night nap:

Itni raat tak match kheloge to neend to aayegi hi pic.twitter.com/AdbDRpAvml — Banā de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) August 27, 2017

Me in the morning: Bass 5 minute aur.. pic.twitter.com/E0N4fNSryX — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 27, 2017

The floor is an ICC Tournament. pic.twitter.com/zOmU2cS7xZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2017

Down to earth and still so high.

THY NAME MS DHONI pic.twitter.com/NT2qgqEHE4 — Trust me. (@iam_nobodyy) August 27, 2017

Dhoni sums up our exact feeling of this India vs Sri Lanka series.. pic.twitter.com/aZ44TmRZC2 — Sarcastic Dude (@Sarcasticdudee) August 27, 2017

Rohit : Bhai Crowd has gone mad, they are throwing stones and bottles in the ground. Kya karein?



Dhoni : #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/AmqFE8jPLS — ChandramukhiStark (@FlawedSenorita) August 27, 2017

The review of India vs Sri lanka series. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/i6tDfmxLOI — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 27, 2017

While Sindhu was given a yellow card for spending a minute extra getting her breath back, Dhoni is taking a nap on ground. Diff sportspic.twitter.com/HviyPan90P — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 27, 2017

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device