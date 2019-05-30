  1. Sify.com
Watch: Did Ben Stokes pull off the greatest catch ever?

Last Updated: Thu, May 30, 2019 22:57 hrs
ben stokes greatest ever catch

Ben Stokes was England's star with both bat and the ball, but this effort on the field was mind-blowing!

Immediately after the drinks break (34 overs), the World Cup witnessed one of the greatest catches ever. Stokes, fielding at deep-midwicket, took a one-handed blinder to send Andile Phehlukwayo on his way back. South Africa were in tatters chasing 312 after losing six wickets in the World Cup opener against England at The Oval in London.

It was a tossed up delivery from Adil Rashid and the South African went down to play the slog sweep. Stokes, standing a little too inside the ropes on the long boundary moved to his left and then leapt to pluck a stunner with his right hand stretched upwards.

Even Stokes couldn't believe it. Take a bow, Ben Stokes!


