Watch: Did Ben Stokes pull off the greatest catch ever?

Ben Stokes was England's star with both bat and the ball, but this effort on the field was mind-blowing!

Immediately after the drinks break (34 overs), the World Cup witnessed one of the greatest catches ever. Stokes, fielding at deep-midwicket, took a one-handed blinder to send Andile Phehlukwayo on his way back. South Africa were in tatters chasing 312 after losing six wickets in the World Cup opener against England at The Oval in London.

It was a tossed up delivery from Adil Rashid and the South African went down to play the slog sweep. Stokes, standing a little too inside the ropes on the long boundary moved to his left and then leapt to pluck a stunner with his right hand stretched upwards.

Even Stokes couldn't believe it. Take a bow, Ben Stokes! "One of the greatest catches of all time"



Sensational take by Ben Stokes in the deep as the ball appears destined for the boundary



Watch England v South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (404) or follow it here: https://t.co/Ee6tlCZDI6 pic.twitter.com/3LClWr9Es1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 30, 2019 Ben Stokes with the bat, Ben Stokes with the ball, Ben Stokes on the field!



No question about who's the Player of the Match in the #CWC19 opener #ENGvSA #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/2pZwa10xEt— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 30, 2019 With an estimated 5% probability of success and with the average value of a wicket in ODIs being 13 runs - that Ben Stokes catch is calculated as being worth +11.40 runs. Across the match Stokes has now saved +14 runs in the field when you consider his 90% catch as well. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 30, 2019