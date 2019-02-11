Watch: Dinda suffers head injury during Bengal's practice session

Kolkata: Senior Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda was hit on his forehead while trying to take a catch off his own during the team's Twenty 20 simulation camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

The 34-year old, who has represented India 13 times in ODIs, was taken for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans as a precautionary measure, team sources said.

Dinda was struck hard on his forehead when opening batsman Vivek Singh hit a straight drive in the fourth ball of an over.

Dinda did bowl a couple of deliveries after that but was sent for scans at a city hospital later. "We did not find anything major in his scan report. He has been advised two days rest," an hospital source said. #WATCH:Pacer Ashok Dinda got injured after he was hit on forehead at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today during Bengal's T20 practice match for Mushtaq Ali championship.A medical team treated Dinda&he completed over after that.Doctors conducted his CT Scan&said there is nothing serious pic.twitter.com/XpT6FOTAFJ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019 The 2011 champions Bengal open their domestic T20 campaign against Mizoram in their group D fixture at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 21. Bengal failed to make the final at home last season after finishing third in the Super League Group B.