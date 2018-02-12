Watch: Drum beats welcome Team India at Port Elizabeth

IND v SA - Schedule & Results | Full Coverage |

Following three wins on the trot, Virat Kohli and his boys suffered their first defeat on Saturday in the ODI series against South Africa.

Despite the defeat at the Wanderers, the men-in-blue seemed upbeat as they were welcomed in a traditional manner with drum beats at Port Elizabeth, the venue for the fifth one-dayer.

Watch video: Sample that for a traditional welcome as #TeamIndia arrive at Port Elizabeth for the 5th ODI against South Africa #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/vyz9ifBH30 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2018 With India needing a win to seal the series, their history at Port Elizabeth is not heartwarming. India have lost all five matches played here, losing four to South Africa and one, to Kenya in 2001! Meanwhile, the hosts riding a new-found wave chased down a rain-reduced target of 202 to win by 5 wickets with 15 balls remaining in a thrilling clash at the Wanderers in a game which started on Saturday afternoon and ended on Sunday. Team India will have to cut down the unforced errors on the field if they are to make a match out of the game at St. George's Park on Tuesday.