  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Watch: Drum beats welcome Team India at Port Elizabeth

Watch: Drum beats welcome Team India at Port Elizabeth

Last Updated: Mon, Feb 12, 2018 11:00 hrs
Drum beats welcome team india at PE

IND v SA - Schedule & Results | Full Coverage |

Following three wins on the trot, Virat Kohli and his boys suffered their first defeat on Saturday in the ODI series against South Africa.

Despite the defeat at the Wanderers, the men-in-blue seemed upbeat as they were welcomed in a traditional manner with drum beats at Port Elizabeth, the venue for the fifth one-dayer.

Watch video:

With India needing a win to seal the series, their history at Port Elizabeth is not heartwarming. India have lost all five matches played here, losing four to South Africa and one, to Kenya in 2001!

Meanwhile, the hosts riding a new-found wave chased down a rain-reduced target of 202 to win by 5 wickets with 15 balls remaining in a thrilling clash at the Wanderers in a game which started on Saturday afternoon and ended on Sunday.

Team India will have to cut down the unforced errors on the field if they are to make a match out of the game at St. George's Park on Tuesday.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device

More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports