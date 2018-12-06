Watch: Five reckless shots by Indian batsmen at Adelaide on Day 1

Virat Kohli & co. only had themselves to blame for poor shot selection that left the visitors struggling against Australia on the opening day of the first Test of the 4-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

From KL Rahul to Rohit Sharma virtually threw away their wickets as four wickets fell in the first session alone.

Rahul started the rot going for a needless drive in the final ball of the second over, with just three runs on board.

Rahul's opening partner Murali Vijay (11) followed suit, trying to drive, in the seventh over, leaving India at 15/2.

With the addition of just four runs skipper Kohli (3), going for a drive, was caught by Usman Khawaja at gully. Ajinkya Rahane (13) after adding 22 runs for the fourth wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara went after Hazlewood to be dismissed in the 21st over. Pujara's gritty century was the only cheer for the visitors on Day 1. Pujara along with Rohit Sharma tried to stem the rot with a 45-run partnership. However, spinner Nathan Lyon took two wickets during the post lunch session to plunge the Indians into deeper trouble. Rohit, who scored 37 runs off 61 balls, seemed to be in good touch and set for a big score. But attempted big shot off Lyon's bowling handed an easy catch to Marcus Harris. Despite the regular fall of wickets at the other end, Pujara continued to bat patiently, carefully avoiding the big shots and playing the ball along the ground. But Lyon delivered another blow shortly before tea when Rishabh Pant edged one to the slip cordon.