Watch: Has Virat Kohli dragged himself into a controversy with this video?

"Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? But I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

These words by Indian skipper Virat Kohli has set social media abuzz.

In Kohli's newly launched app, the 30-year-old is seen responding to messages from Twitter and Instagram where he reads out one post in which he is termed an 'overrated' batsman.

"Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians,” Kohli reads out aloud in the video. Known for his candid nature even during press conferences and interviews, spat came the skipper's response to that post: “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.” Will this go down well with his Indian fans across the world? Is #Kohli asking his non-Indian fans to leave their country and come to India.. Or to sort their priorities? #WTF pic.twitter.com/tRAX4QbuZI — H (@Hramblings) November 6, 2018