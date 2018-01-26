Watch: India crush Bangladesh to storm into U-19 World Cup semis

Image Courtesy: ICC

India registered a big 131-run victory over Bangladesh in the quarterfinals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup to set up a semi-final clash with Pakistan.

The Prithvi Shaw led side gave a total of 266 runs to chase but Bangladesh was bowled out on 134 in 42.1 overs.

Shubman Gill scored 86 runs of 94 balls and was awarded the man of the match for the spectacular innings.

Watch: Highlights of India's 265 Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century while opener Shaw scored 40 runs for the side. Bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti finished with the figures of 3/18 while all-rounder Abhishek Sharma finished and Shivam Mavi claimed two wickets each.