Watch: India lose despite Dhawan's heroics, Australia sneak home

On the opening day of India's tour of Australia, the 'Men in Blue' lost a close Twenty 20 International (T20I) despite Shikhar Dhawan's heroics.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl first in order to give his bowlers a chance to test themselves on the higher-bouncing pitch and his batsmen to experiment with chasing the target.

"There is grass on the pitch and they want to have a look first with the ball and test themselves chasing," Kohli said after the toss.

In the first innings, as the Australian skipper Aaron Finch and opener D'Arcy Short came on the cease, Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling department with some economical overs. However, Australia seemed happy as Kohli dropped Finch's catch at short cover, which went straight through his fingers.

Following Kumar, Khaleel in his first delivery dismissed Short as Kuldeep Yadav caught a brilliant catch. Short departs after contributing only 7 runs.

As Chris Lynn entered on his home ground, the power play came to an end with Australia at 38 runs and the loss of one wicket at the end of six overs.

India introduced spin as Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack.

Lynn supported Finch by giving him more time to bat and brought up his side to 50 runs. But Kuldeep blew the opponent side as Khaleel caught the ball at backward point and sent back Finch at 27 runs.

Next, in the line, Kuldeep sent smashing Lynn back at 37 runs as the ball straight away went into his hands.

The opponent side regained their momentum, as Glenn Maxwell smashed three consecutive sixes to take up the overall score to 128 runs for 3 wickets in 14 overs.

Along with Marcus Stoinis, Maxwell comfortably knocked the ball around and his side crossed the 150-run mark in 16 overs.

Covers came on as rain interrupted the play and shortened the match to 17 overs, which gave Australia five more balls with the score at 153 runs for 3 wickets.

As the game resumed, Jasprit Bumrah struck off the first ball and sent Maxwell at 46 runs. The opposing side ended their innings at 158 runs for 4 wickets.

Chasing a mammoth of 158 runs, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out to bat.

Along with Sharma, Dhawan gave a good start to India as he kept his firm and took his team to 35 runs with no loss in 4 overs.

To break the duo, Jason Behrendorff sent Sharma back at 7 runs as Finch caught the ball at mid-on. Meanwhile, the power play came to an end after 5 overs since the match was a 17-over contest.

The in-form Dhawan along with KL Rahul kept smashing to take India to 53 runs with the loss of one wicket in six overs. However, Rahul went away cheaply for 13 runs. India needed 93 runs off 52 balls.

Following Rahul's dismissal, Kohli walked into the middle only to return at 4 runs. A major setback came for India as Kohli's innings lasted only eight balls. Adam Zampa picked a big wicket.

Now to support Dhawan, Rishabh Pant came in. However, another big blow for India came as Billy Stanlake sent Dhawan (76 runs) back. He gave a catch to Behrendorff. India was in trouble as they needed 68 runs in 32 balls.

Pant started Andrew Tye's over with a six and a four of the first two balls but he too gave a catch to Behrendorff for 20 runs. India needed another 18 runs in 9 balls. Krunal Pandya (2 runs) and Dinesh Karthik (20 runs) also failed to save their side.

Now with Kuldeep (4 not out) and Bhuvneshwar (1 not out) on the cease, India needed 11 runs in 2 balls.

Australia sealed their first win by 4 runs, while Adam Zampa, who picked 2 wickets and gave away 22 runs, was adjourned with the player of the match.

India will face Australia in the second T20I on November 23 at Melbourne.