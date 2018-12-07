Watch: India tie Oz down to one of their slowest batting displays of 21st Century

Australia were 191/7, trailing by 59 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match against India at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Travis Head (61) and Mitchell Starc (8) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets each.

Interestingly, this day will go down as one of Australia's slowest batting displays in the 21st century. Earlier on Day 1, India faced almost the same number of deliveries, but scored 59 more than the hosts.

During the second day's play, Ishant recorded a new milestone in his career. Ishant now has 50 wickets against Australia. This is the second team against which the lanky pacer has registered 50 wickets after England (56).