Watch: IPL unveils anthem for 2018 edition

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday launched the anthem for the 2018 edition, starting April 7 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

In a first, the BCCI and Star India have collaborated to create anthem for the campaign this year which puts spotlight on what the IPL stands for -- pitting the best in T20 cricket against each other. And aptly, they have named the anthem ‘Best vs Best'.

The lyrics, music and the video of 'Best vs Best' encompass the spirit of IPL -- the tournament which brings together the best in the game, where best of global talent showcase their prowess. The anthem has been released in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada and Telugu -- across all platforms (TV, radio, and digital). A talented ensemble of artists worked on the anthem -- South African film maker Dan Mace, music director Raajeev V. Bhalla and vocalist Siddhart Basrur, who sung the anthem in five different languages. "The very essence of IPL is a thrilling, action-packed celebration of cricket where the best of talent take on each other in one of the most gruelling cricket tournaments in the world. It is a fantastic celebration of both the game and its millions of fans across the world. The Best vs Best campaign endeavours to showcase the pinnacle of cricket that this tournament is associated with," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said.