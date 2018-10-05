WATCH: Jadeja's maiden ton helps India declare for mammoth 649/9

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten ton guided India to a mammoth total as the hosts declared their first innings at 649/9 at tea on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

Jadeja (100 not out) batted with the tail-enders and completed his brilliant ton which contained five boundaries and as many sixes. This is his first Test hundred.





Continuing the second session from 506/5, skipper Virat Kohli (139) was dismissed after adding 19 runs more to his score. He was dismissed by Sherman Lewis. His 230 balls innings was laced with 10 boundaries.

Jadeja then played with lower-order batters -- Ravichandran Ashwin (7), Kuldeep Yadav (12), Umesh Yadav (22) and Mohammed Shami (2)-- and completed his first ton in Tests which was highlighted by blitzkrieg hitting towards the end.

The West Indian bowlers were thrashed all around the park by the left-hander. For a brief period, Jadeja was joined by Umesh who also slammed two huge sixes.

For the West Indies, Devendra Bishoo picked up four wickets while Sherman Lewis chipped in with two wickets.

Earlier, in the first session, Kohli brought up his 24th Test century while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant missed out on one after a blistering 92 as India put up 506/5.