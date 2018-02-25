Watch: Karnataka thrash Maharashtra to enter Vijay Hazare final

Image Courtesy: @BCCIDomestic

New Delhi: Karnataka hammered Maharashtra by nine wickets in a semi-final of the Vijay Hazare 50-over domestic tournament here on Saturday.

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (3/26) and medium pacer M. Prasidh Krishna (2/26) helped Karnataka bowl out Maharashtra for 160 in 44.3 overs. Opening batsman Shrikant Mundhe (50) and Naushad Shaikh (42) were crucial contributors for the western side.

During the chase, opening batsmen Mayank Agarwal (81) and Karun Nair (70 not out) shared a 155-run partnership as Karnataka overhauled the total with 19.3 overs and nine wickets to spare. Ravikumar Samarth (3 not out) was unbeaten alongside his captain Nair.

The 27-year-old right-hander Mayank continued his red-hot form, hitting eight fours and a six out of the 86 deliveries he faced. In this tournament, he has posted scores of 109, 84, 28, 102, 89, 140, 81. In the final on Tuesday, Karnataka will meet either Saurashtra or Andhra Pradesh -- who face-off on Sunday. Brief scores: Maharashtra: 160 all out in 44.3 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 50, Naushad Shaikh 42; Krishnappa Gowtham 3/26, M. Prasidh Krishna 2/26) vs Karnataka: 164/1 in 30.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 81, Karun Nair 70 not out; Satyajeet Bachhav 1/32).